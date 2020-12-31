Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 176,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

