Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,175. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

