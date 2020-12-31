Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,175. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.