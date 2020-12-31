Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.96) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hess by 313.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 46.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.25.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

