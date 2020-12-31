Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

FLGT stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 134,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

