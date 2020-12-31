Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Anthem reported earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.34 to $22.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $27.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

ANTM stock opened at $314.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

