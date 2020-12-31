Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. American Renal Associates posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million.

ARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the third quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $637,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARA remained flat at $$11.45 during trading on Thursday. 96,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,038. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $395.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

