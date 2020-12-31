Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $54.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $60.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $160.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 87,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

