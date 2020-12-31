Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($9.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.24) to ($9.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,845. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

