Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEI opened at $132.49 on Monday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

