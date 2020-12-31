Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $1.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,898. The company has a market capitalization of $731.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

