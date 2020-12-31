Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 189.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.