Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 405,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

