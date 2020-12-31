Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report sales of $555.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $482.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

