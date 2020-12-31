Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $1.04 on Monday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

