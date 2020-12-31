Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading Down 0.2%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 2,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

