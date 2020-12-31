yTSLA Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,502.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $111,027.60 and $37,502.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00005909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00564309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00161806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00089508 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Token Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,436 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

