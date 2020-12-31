Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $770.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $770.00, but opened at $740.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $772.00, with a volume of 6,955 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 673.67. The company has a market capitalization of £185.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

