Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,840,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,852,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

YALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29.

Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,459,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.