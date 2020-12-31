Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,451. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

