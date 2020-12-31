XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops One Day Volume of $762.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $762.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00180501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00562540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00302735 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006864 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.