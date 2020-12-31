Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.70) and the highest is ($1.32). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 253.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($19.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.41) to ($18.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $113.40 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

