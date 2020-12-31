WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $25.05 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WW International by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

