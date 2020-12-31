W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,711. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

