WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.61

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.61 and traded as high as $122.01. WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) shares last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 72,493 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$107.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.41. The firm has a market cap of C$13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0399998 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

