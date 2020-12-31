Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Tops $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00130654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00565705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00163319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00309590 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.