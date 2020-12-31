Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Tops $826,847.00

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $36.59 or 0.00127939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $65.75 million and $826,847.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00569657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00156531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00307164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,796,964 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

