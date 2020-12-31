Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121.40 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $121.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $28,804.43 or 0.99720952 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

