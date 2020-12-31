Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $84,501.88 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.