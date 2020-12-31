Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Wireless Xcessories Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,483 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX)

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com.

