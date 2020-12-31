Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.99 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post sales of $796.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $626.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

WGO traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 612,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,756. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,139,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

