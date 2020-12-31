Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $206.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.82. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

