Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 2.9%

Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 44,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases and 61,182 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

