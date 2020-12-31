Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

NYSE:WES opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

