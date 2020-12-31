Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $35.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of WFC opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

