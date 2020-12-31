WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 69,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 19,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

