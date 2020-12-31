Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV):

12/30/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

12/23/2020 – VBI Vaccines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

VBIV opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

