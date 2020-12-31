Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MacroGenics (MGNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX):

12/24/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/23/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/17/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/11/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/2/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

11/18/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

11/13/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of MGNX traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Get MacroGenics Inc alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 447.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.