Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 6.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.01. 578,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 762,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

