Wanchain Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00278393 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

