Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $59.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.58.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.