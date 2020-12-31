Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

LON:VOD opened at GBX 120.24 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £32.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

