Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Down 7.2%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.63. 1,784,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,247,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

