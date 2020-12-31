Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 4,430,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,021,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

