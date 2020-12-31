Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Down 11.6% Following Insider Selling

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s stock price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.58. 239,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 772,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at C$10,272,228.99. Insiders sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$858.12 million and a PE ratio of -276.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.39.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

