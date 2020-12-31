VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. VIDY has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $552,522.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.02005640 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

