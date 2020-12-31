Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Achieves $145,044.74

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $145,044.74 and approximately $25,580.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

