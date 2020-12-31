VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.69. Approximately 2,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

