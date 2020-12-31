VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Trading 13.7% Higher

VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) traded up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.58. 86,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 32,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

VGrab Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

