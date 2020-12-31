VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00296848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.02000821 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

