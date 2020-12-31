Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 6.8% Higher

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.72. 930,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 560,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

